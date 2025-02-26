Q&A: How human expertise can unlock mainframe success

KD

Technology can be an incredible support to a workforce, but it should never replace human capabilities. Digital tools can provide useful data and streamline processes, but they can’t replicate the deeper, strategic insight people bring.

The real challenge in digital transformation lies in balancing technology with the human element. You can modernise legacy systems, but understanding the intricacies behind the routines and decisions those systems make? That’s where human expertise is indispensable.

Transformation is also about change, and people do not automatically follow systems. Change has a motivational, emotional component that requires human involvement and interaction.

At LzLabs, we don’t see technology as a replacement but as an accelerator. With our Software-Defined Mainframe (SDM), we help businesses modernise without losing the value of their existing human capital.

The biggest mistake organisations can make is to treat digital transformation as just a tech issue and ignore the human side that makes it work.