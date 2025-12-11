The global talent agility benchmark: how ready is your organisation for the skills-first future?
As business priorities pivot toward talent agility and innovation, cross-border mobility is the new competitive frontier. Benchmark yourself against our global research findings and discover how ready your organisation is to unlock global talent agility at scale
Innovation is unlocking new and agile talent strategies for organisations looking to make the most of their global, cross-border workforce
While external global hiring has long been the default, another opportunity for forward-thinking businesses lies within: unlocking internal cross-border mobility to build an agile, data-driven workforce ready for the future.
Persistent disruption and transformation are pushing businesses to rethink talent strategies – moving beyond HR silos to build data-driven, AI-enabled ecosystems that align people, technology and business goals
From the rise of data-driven talent intelligence to the growing importance of human skills and career autonomy, new research from Deloitte understanding business leaders’ perspectives on talent agility identifies six trends that reveal how forward-thinking employers ought to prepare for a radically different world of work
Talent agility isn’t yet on your radar
You’re not alone – but you are at risk. With AI, skills disruption and workforce shifts accelerating, not prioritising talent agility could mean falling behind. While many in HR and business are still finding their footing, your peers may already be pushing for change. Now is the time to explore how agility can unlock competitive advantage – before the gap widens. Start with small, high-impact steps to build internal momentum.
Early-stage and exploring the possibilities
You’ve started the journey – and that matters. You’ve recognised that skills are central to your future workforce, even if formal mapping or AI integration isn’t in place yet. The good news? Experience suggests that speed and smart adoption matter more than scale. Use this momentum to shift from reactive to strategic thinking and lay the foundations for agility, learning and innovation.
See what the next step looks like for HR functions building future-ready capabilities.
Solid progress, with room to accelerate
You’ve moved beyond exploration and are building the foundations such as actively identifying skills, tracking capabilities and shaping workforce strategy. This middle ground is where momentum can stall – or scale. The challenge now is moving from static mapping to dynamic intelligence. AI-powered insights and data-enabled learning can shift your approach from tactical to transformative.
Learn how peer organisations are unlocking value through next-level talent intelligence.
Strategically aligned and powered by talent intelligence
Your organisation is ahead of the curve. Talent agility is no longer an idea – it’s becoming embedded in how you plan, respond and compete. With talent intelligence driving key decisions, now is the time to put your focus on refinement, resilience and return on investment. But even leaders face challenges: AI readiness, workforce trust and personalisation at scale. The question is no longer whether you’re doing it – it’s how to keep elevating it.
Explore how high-performing firms are future-proofing their talent agility strategy.
Talent agility pioneer
You’re not just participating – you’re shaping the future. Talent agility is one of your strategic differentiators, and your organisation is setting benchmarks in how data, AI and personalised learning fuel performance. But pioneers don’t stand still. As global shifts continue to reshape what agility means, your opportunity is to influence the broader ecosystem – mentoring peers, co-creating standards and driving inclusive, intelligent transformation.
Dive into what’s next for those leading the talent agility movement.
