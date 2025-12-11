From priorities to pioneers: the business case for global talent agility

As business leaders pivot from short-term profitability to long-term innovation, talent agility is becoming the new competitive edge.
But most organisations are still in the early stages of activating the tools, strategies and cultural shifts needed to unlock cross-border talent at scale.
Raconteur and Deloitte’s research explores the journey ahead – and highlights how tomorrow’s pioneers are preparing today.
As business priorities pivot toward talent agility and innovation, cross-border mobility is the new competitive frontier. Benchmark yourself against our global research findings and discover how ready your organisation is to unlock global talent agility at scale.
While external global hiring has long been the default, another opportunity for forward-thinking businesses lies within: unlocking internal cross-border mobility to build an agile, data-driven workforce ready for the future.
Persistent disruption and transformation are pushing businesses to rethink talent strategies – moving beyond HR silos to build data-driven, AI-enabled ecosystems that align people, technology and business goals
From the rise of data-driven talent intelligence to the growing importance of human skills and career autonomy, new research from Deloitte understanding business leaders’ perspectives on talent agility identifies six trends that reveal how forward-thinking employers ought to prepare for a radically different world of work
From intent to impact: how will you lead?
The data is clear – global talent agility is no longer a future ambition.
It’s today’s business imperative. Whether it’s building skills-based systems, rethinking mobility, or embedding AI into your workforce strategy.
