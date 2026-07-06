Why employee service is the next frontier of operational efficiency

Organisations have spent the past decade transforming customer experience through AI, automation and digital-first service models. Yet internally, many employees still navigate fragmented support systems and manual processes that quietly drain productivity.

As organisations look to AI for the next wave of operational gains, many are discovering the biggest barrier isn’t the technology itself but the friction embedded within their own operations.

“The same forces that reshaped customer service – rising expectations, AI and digital-first experiences – are now hitting internal operations,” says Paul Williams, VP global employee service sales at Zendesk. “We’ve spent years optimising service for external customers, but we haven’t necessarily delivered that same level of experience inside our own companies.”

The hidden productivity drain

One challenge with fragmented employee service is that its impact is difficult to measure directly. Unlike a major IT outage or customer incident, productivity leakage accumulates gradually across thousands of small interactions.

Employees spend time searching for information, chasing approvals, navigating systems and following up on unresolved requests. Individually, these delays may seem minor, but collectively they create significant operational drag.

The expectations employees have internally are now heavily influenced by the experiences they have as customers

“We see people spending roughly three to five hours a week dealing with internal process friction,” says Williams. “It’s hidden in plain sight. It’s not one catastrophic issue. Searching for information, waiting for approvals, following up on requests, navigating systems – all those things add up. It’s death by a thousand cuts.”

The scale of that cost is already being quantified by organisations that have made the shift. GitHub, the global software development platform, has unified employee service across HR, security, finance and beyond onto a single platform – cutting the number of internal service request forms by 90% while still achieving a 95% satisfaction rate across more than 60,000 monthly internal requests.

“People expect information to be available where they want it, when they want it and how they want it,” says Williams. “The expectations employees have internally are now heavily influenced by the experiences they have as customers.”

That shift is already visible at organisations such as the John Lewis Partnership, where support for 100,000 partners is increasingly delivered through a unified employee service model. The aim, says Raphael Hewett, partner & publicity manager, is simple: “We treat our partners as we would our customers.”

Why fragmented service models no longer work

Despite rising expectations, many internal support functions still reflect organisational structures rather than employee needs.

HR, IT and workplace operations frequently operate separate service desks with their own systems, processes and service-level agreements. Employees are left to work out which team to contact and how requests should be submitted.

In effect, the employee becomes the integration layer between systems.

“What employees really want is one place to go for support. They don’t care whether it’s an HR issue, an IT issue or a facilities issue. They just want the problem solved,” says Williams.

That is driving growing interest in unified employee service models built around shared platforms, integrated workflows and centralised access to support. Under this approach, employees access support through a single front door while AI routes, triages and resolves requests behind the scenes.

“It’s about creating a shared experience layer. The platform absorbs the complexity, not the employee,” says Williams.

The operational impact can be significant. After consolidating multiple support functions behind a single access point, Tesco increased self-service resolution rates from 30% to 73%, demonstrating how reducing complexity for employees can simultaneously improve efficiency at scale.

AI’s role in reducing operational friction

Historically, legacy service platforms were built around rigid workflows, lengthy implementations and separate systems that employees had to learn. Today, modern platforms are reversing that model by surfacing support inside the collaboration tools employees already use.

Organisations are also now looking to digital tools to further reduce the trade-off between control and simplicity by using it to identify patterns, monitor quality and automate workflows across informal interactions.

AI is central to this shift because many internal service requests are repetitive, rules-based and high volume, making them well suited to automation and self-service. This leads to higher adoption among employees, generating better data, faster resolutions and less time spent navigating internal processes.

Forward-thinking companies are starting to view employee service as a strategic capability rather than just a cost centre

According to Williams, between 40% and 60% of internal service interactions can often be resolved without human intervention.

Perk, an AI-native travel and spend platform, is already operating at that level. After replacing a shared inbox with Zendesk AI and integrating their HRIS, Perk now resolves 60% of employee queries without human intervention, saving $200,000 in annual headcount costs while maintaining a 98% employee CSAT score.

“Things like PTO questions, expense policies, onboarding tasks or basic troubleshooting are perfect candidates for AI,” he says. “They’re high-volume, low-complexity interactions.”

AI-enabled self-service can efficiently resolve routine requests instantly while orchestrating workflows that span HR, IT, facilities and security, particularly during processes such as onboarding and offboarding.

Automation does not eliminate human expertise; it allows teams to focus on work requiring judgement and empathy.

“If more of the routine work is handled automatically, people can spend more time solving the complex problems where they really add value,” says Williams.

The next frontier of productivity

For years, customer experience was viewed as a source of competitive advantage. Increasingly, organisations are beginning to view employee experience through the same lens.

AI may help automate tasks and accelerate workflows, but its impact will always be constrained by the systems, processes and organisational complexity that surround it. As a result, many leaders are discovering that improving employee service is no longer simply an operational concern; it has become a strategic lever for productivity and growth.

“Forward-thinking companies are starting to view employee service as a strategic capability rather than just a cost centre,” says Williams.

For leaders beginning this journey, Williams recommends a simple exercise: map the lifecycle of a single employee request from start to finish.

“Document every system it touches, every handoff between departments and every point where someone is waiting or following up,” he says. “Once leaders see the complexity, they can’t unsee it.”

Williams concludes: “The organisations that will win the next decade of operational efficiency, are the ones that treat employees with the same level of service expectations as their customers.”

Find out more about AI-powered service transformation with Zendesk