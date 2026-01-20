Technology

SLMs or LLMs: which will help UK organisations maximise their AI investments?

Choosing between large and small language models is less about hype than matching performance, cost, security and infrastructure to real-world use cases

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceDigitalSponsored

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours