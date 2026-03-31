Technology

OpenAI targets enterprise spend – but architecture, not models, will decide the outcome

The race to deploy AI at scale is under way, but few companies are getting it right. New research from EDB suggests the difference is not the model, but the infrastructure behind it.

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Digital TransformationTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceDigitalSponsored

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