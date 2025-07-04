Technology

How do you upskill a country in AI?

The small crown dependency of the Isle of Man is nearly a year into its initiative to teach all 85,000 of its residents AI skills

Tamlin Magee
04 Jul 2025
Digital TransformationTalent & CultureTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceDigitalSkills

