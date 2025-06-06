Firms should invest in AI literacy across the board – starting with the C-suite

AI is now the new normal in the corporate world. Firms are adopting AI in droves, with 78% of organisations reporting the use of AI in some capacity in 2024 – a 2% increase from the previous year.

But experimenting with AI is one thing; scaling AI adoption across the business in a way that delivers genuine value and impact is another. Despite the large number of firms using AI in some capacity, the majority of businesses are stuck in the ‘proof of concept’ phase, with only 4% able to derive substantial value from using AI.

AI needs to break out of its tech silo and be embedded across the business. It presents a huge opportunity to drive efficiency, reduce errors and generate revenue within businesses. But to unlock this, businesses need to start from the people in charge: the C-suite.

Why the C-suite needs AI training

Big decisions need to come from the top. C-suite executives influence and inform the business’s wider AI training strategy. They need an understanding of the AI platforms and tools their team will be using, as well as potential AI use cases. With this information, they can ensure that the training sessions team members receive are tailored to the specific needs of their business unit.

But they’re desperately under-skilled. A recent Cisco study found that many CEOs fear AI-related knowledge gaps will hinder their decision-making in the boardroom, with over half worried that it could stifle business growth.

This is creating a disconnect between the boardroom and personnel. This is happening in offices, construction sites, classrooms – to be honest, it’s hard to think of a workplace where AI isn’t growing.

And here lies the problem. The business environment is increasingly demanding AI skills – but the key drivers of that change don’t know how to implement it. In the next ten years, every employee needs to be data-literate, not just those working at the coalface.

Executives can’t demand proficiency from their team if they themselves lack the ability to use AI-powered sales platforms or workflow management systems. C-suite executives must have a fundamental understanding of how AI works, its applications within the business, and its place within the firm’s broader business strategy.

How to train leaders on AI

C-suite executives should enrol in a dedicated AI training program. Ideally, this would be a blend of structured, expert-led sessions and hands-on experience, such as practicing effective prompt generation or exploring how to use AI productivity tools in real time.

We recently worked with a leading financial services firm to upskill 200 of their senior team. After talking to leaders at the banking bootcamp, one thing in particular stood out to me: professionals aren’t just concerned with becoming more AI-literate, they’re also concerned about keeping up with new demands for data handling and privacy.

Each sector poses its own risk area for C-suite leaders to monitor. For example, consumer retailers hold reams of customer data and construction firms now face increasingly detailed fire-safety submissions. All require careful management of AI from the top.

Implementing AI across the C-suite doesn’t come without hurdles. By and large, firms are investing heavily in AI technology and C-level executives are under mounting pressure to demonstrate its value. But leaders should demonstrate this by pairing AI investment with significant attention to non-tech elements such as skills, culture and change management.

As businesses begin to put their AI strategy into action, I want to see them start at the top with the C-suite. By equipping senior leaders with the knowledge, ability, and confidence to utilise AI in their work, firms can begin to build a culture of AI engagement into the bones of their business.

Dr Raoul-Gabriel Urma is an edtech entrepreneur, author and founder of Cambridge Spark, an education-technology company.