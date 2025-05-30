Technology

Inrupt CEO on how to stop AI from stealing all our stuff

Personal data seems fair game for Silicon Valley, from our shopping habits through to our voices. Perhaps a technological solution could put a stop to this, suggests the CEO of Inrupt, John Bruce

Tamlin Magee
30 May 2025
TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurityDigital

