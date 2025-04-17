A

It seems to me like it’s impossible to opt out and that is a huge problem because it means that these systems do not respect privacy laws, whether in the UK or Europe, and yet we’re still allowing them to function.

What I’m worried about is that, instead of forcing tech companies to follow the law, we will change the law to adapt to the technology, because the inconsistency threatens our rule of law. That is the wrong way to resolve this tension, because laws are there to be followed – not to follow the technology.

There are two counts on which we are not opting out. The first one is that these systems are being trained with our data and they are using all data available on the internet: social media, forums, anything that’s online. Worse, we are supposed to have the right to ask companies to delete our data but these companies don’t even know which data they use.

Second, these businesses would have to delete their models to erase our data and they’re not going to do that. They will have to delete the model and retrain it without our data. It’s not going to happen.