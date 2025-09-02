Technology

Poor tech access bars children from learning digital skills

Over the school summer holidays, many children from low-income families struggled to access the digital tools needed for continuous learning. They may lag behind their peers as a result

Tamlin Magee
02 Sep 2025
Future of WorkTalent & CultureTechnologyWellbeingDigitalDigital SkillsSkills

