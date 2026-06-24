Technology

Broadcasting, rebuilt: the tech powering personalised live sport

The era of the single global sports broadcast is fading fast says Dhaval Ponda of Tata Communications, as audiences demand localised feeds, social-first content and richer digital experiences across every screen and platform.

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