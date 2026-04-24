Technology

Beyond the Black Box: the new ‘explainability’ rule for enterprise AI

As the June 2026 deadline for high-risk systems under the EU AI Act nears, businesses must dismantle the ‘black box’ or face exclusion from the European market.

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David Curry
Tom Dennis
24 Apr 2026
Digital TransformationGlobal BusinessTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceC-SuiteDigital

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