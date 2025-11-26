Technology

A CEO’s perspective on the tech trends shaping global businesses

From ROI on AI to digital sovereignty, Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, explores the forces redefining how organisations operate and connect

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
LeadershipTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceC-SuiteSponsored

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours