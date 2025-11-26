A CEO’s perspective on the tech trends shaping global businesses

In a period defined by technological change and uncertainty, Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, a global managed network-as-a-service provider, believes several factors will influence business strategy in 2026.
What forces do you think will define the next few years of business?
Several forces come to mind. Firstly, boards will demand clear ROI on AI beyond pilot projects, even as CIOs struggle with an overload of tools and overwhelming expectations. Secondly, cybersecurity will become a CEO-level priority as threats grow more targeted and AI accelerates both attack and detection and shrink the window for human intervention. We will also likely see regional investment shifts towards emerging hubs such as Vietnam and Malaysia, driven by supply chain diversification and the need for resilient connectivity. Finally, digital sovereignty and the rise of digital nation states will reshape global infrastructure strategy – forcing companies to rethink control over data and infrastructure.
How can businesses turn AI into real value while keeping people at the centre?
The winners in the age of agentic AI will be those that invest in their people. As AI takes on routine tasks, employees can focus on strategic work. Leaders who redirect hiring budgets to large-scale upskilling will build adaptable, AI-fluent workforces that creates long-term value and support career progression. Internal capability building is the sustainable alternative to chasing overheated external talent markets – and the ROI will be cultural, structural and financial.
AI is everywhere but still immature, leaving CIOs overwhelmed and in need of guidance. Expectations on information chiefs have exploded, while CEO confidence in CIOs has collapsed. This leadership gap makes decisive action harder just as boards demand results. Next year, the ROI of AI will face unprecedented scrutiny. Massive investments have triggered investor impatience, and success will hinge on more than financial metrics. Productivity and efficiency matter, but they tell only part of the story. The real proof lies in people: how employees adapt and thrive with AI, and how customers experience value. Companies that prioritise capability building and cultural resilience will lead in an uncertain, AI-driven future.
How are more targeted cybersecurity threats changing leadership priorities?
Cybersecurity has become a CEO-level priority as threats grow too complex and relentless for reactive strategies. Attackers increasingly target executives directly, exploiting personal devices and accounts to bypass corporate defences. To stay ahead, leaders must embed security in every decision and layer of the business – and that means adopting AI-driven cybersecurity tools as core infrastructure. Companies that fail to protect both their people and systems face immediate financial, reputational and operational consequences.
How do regional investment shifts fit in this picture?
Investment is surging in countries just outside China, including Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia, as companies diversify supply chains. This shift demands robust digital infrastructure – resilient networks, cloud access and connectivity, for instance – as the foundations for these new growth hubs. Organisations that succeed will treat these regions as strategic bases, ensuring local agility while maintaining global reach. Those that overlook network and infrastructure needs risk turning ambitious relocation plans into operational bottlenecks.
Why is digital sovereignty something to watch in 2026?
Digital sovereignty is becoming a top business priority as reliance on external cloud ecosystems turns into a legal and strategic risk. Companies must regain control by diversifying suppliers, investing in sovereign cloud solutions and embedding sovereignty into procurement and risk frameworks. The rise of digital nation states will accelerate this trend. Soon, sovereignty will separate companies that rent their data from those that truly own it. Digital provenance will soon be mandatory for global enterprises, and companies ahead of this curve will set the standard for years to come.
Looking ahead, what will separate the businesses that thrive from those that fall behind?
The gap will widen between companies that treat connectivity and technology as strategic enablers and those that see them as utilities. Those that fail to adapt will face operational bottlenecks and reputational risk. Agility, visibility and trust will be the new currency of competitiveness.
And if there’s one leadership insight I’m taking into the new year, it’s that adaptability beats certainty. Priorities can shift overnight, so organisations need the capability to pivot fast without losing focus.
For more information, please visit expereo.com
In a period defined by technological change and uncertainty, Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, a global managed network-as-a-service provider, believes several factors will influence business strategy in 2026.
AI is everywhere but still immature, leaving CIOs overwhelmed and in need of guidance
For more information, please visit expereo.com