A CEO’s perspective on the tech trends shaping global businesses

The winners in the age of agentic AI will be those that invest in their people. As AI takes on routine tasks, employees can focus on strategic work. Leaders who redirect hiring budgets to large-scale upskilling will build adaptable, AI-fluent workforces that creates long-term value and support career progression. Internal capability building is the sustainable alternative to chasing overheated external talent markets – and the ROI will be cultural, structural and financial.

AI is everywhere but still immature, leaving CIOs overwhelmed and in need of guidance. Expectations on information chiefs have exploded, while CEO confidence in CIOs has collapsed. This leadership gap makes decisive action harder just as boards demand results. Next year, the ROI of AI will face unprecedented scrutiny. Massive investments have triggered investor impatience, and success will hinge on more than financial metrics. Productivity and efficiency matter, but they tell only part of the story. The real proof lies in people: how employees adapt and thrive with AI, and how customers experience value. Companies that prioritise capability building and cultural resilience will lead in an uncertain, AI-driven future.