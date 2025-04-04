Talent & Culture

Zurich’s group CPO on creating a future-proof workforce

Thanks to rapidly evolving tech, some workplace skills may soon become obsolete. Preparing staff for future job requirements is a significant challenge but one that Jolanda Grob, group chief people officer at Zurich, is poised to overcome

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Forsdick
04 Apr 2025
LeadershipTalent & CultureArtificial IntelligenceCorporate CultureEmployee EngagementHRInterviewTraining

Read this next