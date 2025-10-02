Talent & Culture

Three-minute explainer on… micro-retirement

Some employees are pressing pause mid-career, taking months off to recover from burnout or reset their priorities. It’s a growing trend that raises questions for HR about benefits, retention and career continuity

Robie Ann Ferrer
02 Oct 2025
Talent & Culture

