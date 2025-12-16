Talent & Culture

HR leaders share their workplace predictions for 2026

The focus will shift from where work happens to how it happens, with AI as a teammate, human-centred leadership and psychological safety at the core

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
16 Dec 2025
Talent & CultureCorporate CultureEmployee EngagementHR

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours