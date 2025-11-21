How to prepare a policy for menopause support

The employment rights bill is expected to become law by the end of this year, and will usher in a raft of changes to improve working conditions. Tackling gender inequality is a key tenet – businesses of 250 employees or more will be required to publish ‘equality action plans’, first voluntarily from April 2026, then mandatorily from 2027.

Alongside demonstrating how the business aims to reduce its gender pay gap, equality action plans must include support for menopausal employees. A majority of menopausal women say their employer offers no basic support or has made any reasonable adjustments to accommodate them. As a result, many of these women leave the workforce in their 40s or 50s. This costs the UK economy about £1.5bn a year, causes businesses to lose experience in their teams and stops women reaching their earning and career potential.

First steps in developing an action plan

For employers seeking to develop menopause-support plans, Julie Dennis, the head of inclusive-workplaces policy at Acas, says the first step is to do some research. Look at existing data, such as how many sick days the business is losing to menopause, and survey employees to understand how they feel about the firm’s menopause-support culture and how it could be improved.

There are plenty of free resources available, such as Acas’s online guide, Menopause at Work, which includes ideas for training managers, conducting health and safety assessments and appointing menopause and wellbeing champions. Businesses can also certify with Menopause Friendly UK, which helps members create bespoke menopause action plans.

The most important thing, Dennis advises, is to keep it simple. “Don’t overstretch yourself. Have three key actions to begin with,” she says. For instance, survey the workforce, provide training to line-managers and clarify guidelines and procedures on flexible working or sick leave.

A case study of support

HSBC UK, which includes HSBC, FirstDirect and M&S Bank, won menopause friendly employer of the year for the private sector at Menopause Friendly UK’s Employer Awards 2025. Jackie Williams, the programme manager and UK menopause lead at HSBC, explains that the company has three core menopause-support principles: creating awareness, removing barriers and being adaptable.

Creating awareness involves providing educational sessions and training for line managers and other colleagues to create an open culture around menopause. Removing barriers means implementing reasonable adjustments, from flexible hours to workspace modifications, both for employees going through the menopause and others who might be impacted, including partners. And being adaptable means taking a flexible and bespoke approach to support, recognising that every individual’s needs are different and may change over time.

HSBC has also used its intranet to disseminate awareness campaigns, and involving senior leaders in these has been crucial in normalising the conversation. It partnered with a training organisation, Over the Bloody Moon, which has created two devices that simulate hot flushes and menstrual cramps in men. Video clips of senior male leaders trying these out were published internally. “They put themselves out there and made themselves a little bit vulnerable,” says Williams. “And that’s been really successful in breeding male allyship.”

The banking group also provides its staff with Bupa healthcare and access to meno-health nurses, who help them prepare for GP appointments and advocate for the most appropriate medical care. For businesses that cannot afford private healthcare, providing staff with access to educational apps such as Balance can be a good alternative.

Providing support doesn’t have to be expensive

There are also many low-cost workplace adjustments that can help with symptom management, says Dennis. Temperature control measures, such as desk fans or seating near air conditioning or windows, can make a huge difference to staff experiencing hot flushes.

Switching work uniforms to breathable fabrics such as cotton and providing free period products in toilet cubicles are also effective measures, given that many perimenopausal people have heavy and erratic periods, says Helen Tomlinson, head of inclusion and employability at Adecco, a workforce-solutions provider. Uniform changes should be made for all staff, she adds, so that employees do not stand out.

Tomlinson, the former government’s menopause employment champion, believes that broader cultural change in the workplace is just as important as fulfilling legal obligations. At Adecco, menopause support is organised in four core cultural pillars: education, advocacy, lived experience and leadership. This structure is a solid starting point for any employer looking to put together a menopause action plan, she says.

The government is also expected to launch a reporting platform for large businesses to make their equality action plans publicly available. Doing so will be voluntary initially. Dennis notes that this will provide a good opportunity for businesses to share best practices.

SMEs should consider providing support proactively

Although SMEs will not be obligated to publish menopause action plans, they can still take steps such as signposting staff to free external resources or investing in tailored training. And such initiatives work best when individuals with lived experience are appointed to lead the change, says Williams.

“Identify somebody who feels strongly about this topic,” she says. “The creation of that safe space and supportive culture will come from having somebody who is really passionate about making a difference in that area.” The right support can also help employees navigate menopause outside of work and advocate for their physical and mental health.

Menopause is a significant life event during which women have historically been given little support at work, Williams says. “You want to make sure that the next generation of women are better informed and have access to the right support.”