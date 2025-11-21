Talent & Culture

How to prepare a policy for menopause support

Large businesses in the UK will soon be required to publish equality action plans detailing, among other initiatives, how they will support menopausal staff

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sarah Dawood
21 Nov 2025
Talent & CultureCorporate CultureEmployee EngagementHR

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours