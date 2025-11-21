CHRO on the spot: nine questions with Publicis Groupe’s Pauly Grant

A

I think it’s about not getting caught up in it, but still understanding what is happening and putting it into perspective. With a lot of businesses, it’s all about efficiency and productivity without looking at the people they’ve got in front of them – but they’ll still need the majority of those people, so the focus should be on augmenting their skills. It’s about how we help navigate our people through change.

It’s really just a shift in the skills that we need and most of our people will have the majority of the skills already. I’ve heard horror stories where companies have let their whole customer service department go and then, within six months, had to bring them back. Because we all know that it’s not a perfect science yet.

So we’re thinking about how to use AI to enhance people’s experience. It’s not just about implementing AI to make a workflows more efficient, it’s actually guiding people and communicating with them, because a lot of people are scared and overwhelmed by the message that you’ve got to be using it or else. You’ve got to have a plan and a strategy. We’ve invested a lot of money in giving people the opportunities to reskill, which I think creates that humanity because we’re helping them on that journey.