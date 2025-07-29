Boycotts hit hiring and talent retention, say consumers

Most people in the UK would not apply for a job at a company subject to popular boycotts, according to new data from Raconteur and Attest. Moreover, a third of UK workers would quit their job if their employer were to be targeted by a boycott.

With businesses scrapping their DEI policies, controversial CEOs creating reputational risks for their organisations and geopolitical tragedies in Gaza and Ukraine spiralling into catastrophes, consumers have plenty of reasons to take a stand with their wallets – and the data shows that many have chosen to do so. More than half of the 1,000 UK consumers surveyed have boycotted a company at least once.

Top of the pile of reasons that consumers would boycott a company is unethical practices, followed closely by poor treatment of staff. Nearly a quarter would boycott a business over the CEO’s political views, while almost 20% would avoid patronising a company that does business with countries whose policies or actions they disapprove of.

Those who chose to boycott brands were primarily motivated by activism rather than financial considerations. Their aim was to bring attention to issues they care about, pressure the company in question to change its policies or simply damage the reputation of organisations they disapprove of. Fewer than one in six (15.8%) intended for shareholders to lose money, while 10.7% hoped senior management would lose their jobs or bonuses and 9.6% sought the closure of the targeted business.

Boycotts have led to declining sales and reputational damage for fast-food brands such as Starbucks and McDonald’s. The latter was even forced to shutter some regional operations.

However, tracking the financial damage wrought by boycotts is tricky. Starbucks has faced boycotts from all corners – first in response to its alleged anti-unionising activities and then from supporters of both Israel and Palestine owing to the firm’s stance on the war in Gaza. In 2023, Starbucks lost $11bn (£8.24bn) in market value. This was touted as a victory by activists on social media, as it coincided with the boycotts. But financial analysts believe the primary reason for the financial hit was more mundane. Investors, it seems, were simply concerned about footfall levels in the company’s retail stores.

Yet boycotts – and their inverse, ‘buycotts’, where consumers support a brand’s stance by purchasing its products – do appear to impact the bottom line, albeit briefly, according to a recent study by Marketing Science.

When the US retailer Target ditched its DEI programme in January, it became the target of consumer activism and its share value dropped 40% year on year. There were multiple reasons for Target’s financial decline – Donald Trump’s tariff regime didn’t help – but the boycott was likely a contributing factor. Walmart also faced a boycott owing to its perceived support for President Trump; however, the action barely impacted its sales.

Even consumers who are not actively avoiding a brand may be influenced by boycotts. More than half of consumers surveyed would think twice about buying products or services from a company being boycotted.

Boycotts also impact talent-retention and hiring. Nearly a third of respondents would not continue to work for a company under a boycott.

And more than half of respondents would not apply for a job at a boycotted company.

So, while boycotts may not push their targets to the point of collapse, they could cause lasting reputational damage that will ultimately harm the bottom line. Such activism is surely a growing risk to businesses as instability and controversy become standard across the globe.