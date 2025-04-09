Despite the fact that roughly 2% of the UK population is autistic, only three in 10 autistic people are currently in employment, according to the Autistica charity.

This employment gap illustrates how businesses should be doing more to attract and retain autistic talent. While people with autism may need additional support in the workplace, often, simple adjustments are all that’s required for employers to become more inclusive. These changes can often benefit other neurodivergent employees and the wider workforce too.

For Autism Awareness Month, three workplace experts share advice on how companies can make their workplace more inclusive for those with autism and other neurodivergent conditions.

Charlie O’Brien Head of people, Breathe HR

Small adjustments can go a long way in making your workplace more inclusive and a better place to work for everyone. And it starts with awareness.

Employers should offer training to educate staff on neurodiverse conditions, explaining how neurodivergent individuals may think, learn, and process information differently and what support is available to them. This knowledge ensures managers and colleagues are well-equipped to support neurodivergent team members.

Beyond training, making small practical changes can have a big impact. One of the simplest is to make it mandatory to share meeting agendas in advance. Not only does this help neurodivergent employees, such as those with dyslexia who may need more time to process information, but it also means that everyone will be more prepared. This will make meetings more effective all around.

Small adjustments can go a long way

If your office has hot desking, you should also consider offering designated desks to neurodivergent employees. This is because some may find constantly having a new work environment challenging, especially individuals with autism who like routine. Providing a fixed workspace offers a sense of stability. Similarly, offering flexible working arrangements can make a big difference to those who find a noisy office environment overstimulating.

Most importantly, don’t assume what neurodivergent employees need. Regular one-to-one check-ins with managers or HR professionals can be a better way of assessing what adjustments they may require. Individual meetings give employees space to highlight any concerns, problems or support they need.

Anonymously surveying employees is also important. It enables those who don’t feel comfortable disclosing their neurodivergence to suggest company-wide changes which will benefit them and others. Acting on this feedback will enable employers to create a workplace where everyone feels included and can perform at their best.

Khyati Sundaram CEO, Applied

Creating a neuroinclusive workplace starts with your hiring process. If job ads are too long or jargon-heavy, they can deter neurodivergent candidates from applying.

For example, individuals with dyslexia may struggle with dense text and autistic candidates might find ambiguous language confusing. To make job ads more accessible, use clear, concise language and easily legible fonts in suitable sizes.

Creating a neuroinclusive workplace starts with your hiring process

Getting rid of unnecessary interview stages, such as telephone interviews, or removing CV requirements can also help. These stages often involve small talk and screening questions designed to assess cultural fit, which puts candidates who communicate differently to neurotypical candidates at a disadvantage.

For example, candidates with autism often have a tendency to interpret language literally and may find it harder to understand rhythm and inflections over the phone. If hiring managers allow this to factor into decision-making, even subconsciously, it could put neurodivergent candidates out of the running, irrespective of their skill suitability for the role.

Instead, employers should use objective skills-based assessments. This involves candidates answering questions based on real-life work situations and are designed to assess the specific skills needed for the role. Not only do they ensure candidates are judged fairly based on their skills, they are also a far more accurate predictor of performance than interviews or CVs.

Molly Johnson-Jones CEO and co-founder, Flexa

According to Flexa’s data, flexible working is a top priority for neurodiverse jobseekers. So don’t underestimate the power of a formal flexible-working policy when seeking to create a more inclusive workplace.

Workers have the right to request flexible working, but having a set policy in place takes the onus off employees to ask, which can be a barrier for some neurodivergent individuals. Making flexibility equally available to everyone across the organisation also prevents neurodivergent employees from feeling like the ‘odd ones out’ for working differently from the rest of the team.

When neurodiverse workers feel safe, seen and supported, they’ll be able to thrive

Additionally, consider advertising the forms of workplace flexibility you offer. This can help attract neurodiverse talent, as people are more likely to apply if they assess whether the working environment suits their needs before applying.

When choosing which flexible working options to offer, employers should consider the needs of their current team, what neurodiverse jobseekers value and what aligns well with business needs.

For example, some employers may opt for a remote or hybrid-working setup. This can be a great option for neurodivergent individuals, such as those with autism, who may find the hustle and bustle of an office overwhelming.

Others may consider implementing flexible working hours. This can work well for individuals with ADHD, for example, who can find sitting still for long periods challenging. It enables them to work during their most productive periods and take breaks as needed. When neurodiverse workers feel safe, seen and supported to work in a way that suits them, they’ll be able to thrive.