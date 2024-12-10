2025 HR trends: the agentic workplace, DEI 3.0 and HR’s rebrand

3

Labour shortages

Economic inactivity continues to hold back the labour market. It’s estimated that by 2030, a high percentage of jobs will be unfulfilled due to a significant mismatch of skills, particularly in the healthcare and construction industries.

In the US, there are 1.2 job openings for every unemployed person – a ratio almost six times higher than in 2010. It’s a similar story across the next seven-largest developed economies – Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK – where the number of jobseekers is roughly equal to the number of vacancies.

This isn’t simply down to disenfranchisement. Many of these countries have ageing and declining populations, which is something HR departments cannot solve. Nevertheless, they can help to plug the skills gap using a two-pronged approach .

Firstly, HR must cultivate better leaders who can retain staff. They must also spend more time looking at key roles and develop robust internal talent pipelines, providing holistic training initiatives and succession planning.

Secondly, where possible, HR can use AI to do the tasks that no one wants to do. However, this cannot be done without proper training – 67% of employees are not enabled by their organisation to use AI to augment their productivity, according to Gallup. To improve productivity with AI, companies will need to invest in people to ensure they can use the technology effectively. Again HR can play a crucial role here.