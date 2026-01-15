Scale-up junction

Treefera’s co-founder on leadership, conviction and long-term value

Caroline Grey, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Treefera, discusses building a purpose-led tech business and the leadership lessons learned along the way﻿

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
LeadershipFounder StoriesScale-up junctionSocial ImpactSponsored

Read this next