Scaling with purpose: retaining values through the growth journey

Running a purpose-driven business isn’t for the faint-hearted. Founders must deliver on both their social mission and generate profit. This twin challenge can become increasingly complex when leaders embark on a growth journey.

Pressure from investors can sometimes see founders chase short-term profit and dilute their mission. And new hires may not buy into or fully understand the values behind the business.

It’s a challenge that David Rai understands well. In 2014 he launched Sparta Global, a technology services and education business, with a mission to diversify the technology sector. The firm helps over 100 public and private UK businesses, as well as government departments, to staff their teams with tech talent from a range of backgrounds.

It does this by providing a disruptive alternative to hiring contractors, staffing firms or sourcing overseas talent. Instead, it identifies talent from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds with the potential to forge careers in tech. It then provides them with free training at their academies to develop skills in high-demand areas, such as data engineering and software development, before placing them with their blue-chip clients.

Aligning with other purpose-driven organisations

Finding the right organisations to collaborate and work with has been critical to Sparta’s growth. Rai has overseen two private equity transactions and has kept Sparta true to its purpose throughout this. The company achieved B-Corp certification in 2023 and won a King’s Award for Enterprise in 2024 for promoting opportunity.

We never wanted to compromise on our purpose

Rai says the process of identifying the right organisations to work with was critical for his business. “We never wanted to compromise on our purpose,” he says. “The key thing is to align with the right people. A very successful private equity firm might not be the best fit if they don’t have the same lived experience of what your business is trying to achieve.”

Rai, a British-Asian entrepreneur who was born in Coventry before moving to London and embarking on a 25-year entrepreneurial career, wanted to work with organisations with similar values and vision.

He says that when he first met potential collaborators and investors, some of the people in that room had their own social mobility story. “They understood the premise of the business, and what the mission was. My advice to leaders would be: choose the right people who will be sitting on your board, not the biggest brand.”

Jennifer Wytcherley, EY London private markets leader, agrees. “Purpose-driven businesses benefit most when their investors and collaborators genuinely understand and support their mission,” she says. “That alignment helps protect the culture, sustain momentum and means decisions are made with long-term impact in mind. At EY, we help founders articulate their purpose clearly and connect with stakeholders who share their values so that growth enhances, rather than dilutes, what makes their business unique.”

Identifying talent and communicating values

Investing in the right people was crucial for Rai. The first step for Sparta was to attract experienced individuals to senior leadership positions and professionalise their operations. This involved the design of a three-to-five-year value creation plan. The company also invested in more educators to meet growing demand, and added finance and operational staff to the business.

New lines of communication between the founding team and their board members, as well as new talent on the ground, can sometimes create complexities in maintaining a golden thread of purpose throughout the business. “You really need to communicate the values of the business at every step,” says Rai. “You need to make sure new hires are aware of and buy into your mission and are routinely reminded of it.”

Mentorship can also help businesses avoid being diverted from their original mission. “I’ve seen so many founders become driven by profit and lose passion for what they do,” says Rai. “I’d recommend working with a mentor to stay on track. Our chairman, Lynton Barker, has been a big help in advising me.”

“Scaling with purpose means embedding your mission into every layer of the business, from governance and leadership to hiring and operations,” adds Wytcherley. “At EY, we help founders build value creation plans that reflect their purpose and support them in communicating that mission clearly as they grow. For example, through programmes like EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, we help connect leaders with mentors and peers.”

Mission-market fit

Entering new overseas markets is a common avenue for business growth. But it comes with risks. To navigate this, companies need to establish not just where they can sell their products and/or services, but where their mission can make the biggest difference. It’s a process often referred to as mission-market fit.

Sparta recently opened an academy in Poland, where the company is helping young adults to upskill and obtain jobs with large organisations, including several leading banks. In Sweden, it has also helped emerging talent learn new tech skills and forge careers with large enterprise clients. North America is the next target market.

For other purpose-driven founders navigating growth, Rai has some final advice. “You have to remember why you started your business, your personal story and your lived experience. That’s what’s kept me driven and aligned with our mission. Remember the people you’re helping and the change you’re making.” If they do, purpose, growth and profit can work in perfect harmony.

