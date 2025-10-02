Opinion

Purpose isn’t dead, but the era of easy wins certainly is

Not long ago, “purpose” was every marketer’s favourite word. But consumers today have grown tired of half-baked efforts and virtue signalling. Brand leaders must reposition purpose if they are to maintain their values and their customers

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Daniel Binns
Global CEO, Elmwood
MarketingResponsible BusinessMarketing

Read this next