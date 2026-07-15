It’s personal, not just technical

Who’s really winning the AI race?

The AI race is no longer about adoption. New research from HCLTech and Raconteur shows that competitive advantage belongs to organisations transforming how their people, processes and systems work together

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Digital TransformationArtificial IntelligenceDigitalIt’s personal, not just technicalSponsored

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