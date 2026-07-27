It’s personal, not just technical

Scaling AI with the human edge

Organisations are confident they can prepare their people for Agentic AI, but limited retraining strategies, weak work redesign and uneven adoption reveal a widening gap between ambition and execution

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TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceDigitalIt’s personal, not just technicalSponsored

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