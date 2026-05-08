Opinion

The Creativity Gap: why bold thinking is now a strategic necessity

Treating innovation as a departmental function is no longer just a limitation — in the age of AI and economic caution, it’s a strategic disadvantage, says Daisy Benn, Co-Owner and Managing Director of London branding and design agency WMH&I

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Daisy Benn
Daisy Benn is Co-Owner and Managing Director of London branding and design agency WMH&I
LeadershipTalent & CultureArtificial IntelligenceCorporate CultureMarketing

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