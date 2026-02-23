Opinion

How CEOs can avoid ‘doing a Jaguar’

Bold brand reinventions are meant to spark growth, not backlash. Yet recent high-profile campaigns show how easily creative risk can misfire. The real problem isn’t ambition, but outdated research tools that leave leaders guessing how audiences will react

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Ben Warner
Co-founder of Electric Twin, an AI platform
MarketingC-SuiteMarketing

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours