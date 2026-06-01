Marketing

Google’s AI-driven update dictates the new search era

As Google increasingly integrates AI into the heart of search, brands must aggressively double-down on proving their real-world experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness

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Simon Chandler
01 Jun 2026
MarketingMarketing

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