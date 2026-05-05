Marketing

OpenAI rolls out ads on ChatGPT, but marketers remain unconvinced

OpenAI has begun rolling out ads on ChatGPT, moving from a brand-led model to cost-per-click. While reach is significant, marketers are divided on whether the platform can provide the data-driven performance needed to challenge Google and Meta.

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Simon Chandler
05 May 2026
MarketingAIMarketing

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