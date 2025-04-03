Opinion

Boohoo’s rebrand to Debenhams: smart strategy or just a name change?

After years of reputational struggles, Boohoo Group has rebranded as the Debenhams Group in a bid to restore credibility and investor confidence. But is this a strategic shift or just a superficial fix?

Sue Benson
03 Apr 2025
CXMarketingBrandingOpinionRetail

