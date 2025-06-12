Marketing

AI with intent: building a brighter tomorrow for digital advertising

AI is transforming media - Rob Blake, MD UK & DACH at Channel Factory, explains how the advertising-solutions provider is delivering smarter targeting, ethical placements and inclusive content that boosts performance without compromising brand values

MarketingMarketing Effectiveness 2025AdvertisingDigitalMarketing EffectivenessSponsored

