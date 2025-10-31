Marketing

Affiliate: the growth engine hiding in plain sight

Once overshadowed by big tech, affiliate marketing is now driving measurable growth and fuelling an influencer boom. David Lloyd, chief customer officer at Awin, explains why, in the face of rising ad costs across major platforms, marketers are turning to a channel that delivers real results

Marketing

