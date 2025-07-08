Marketing Effectiveness 2025

Cannes Lions 2025: Consumers don’t think in silos – neither should you

The retail advertising environment has fragmented out of many brands’ control, with operational inefficiencies leading to inconsistent messaging, poor customer experiences and weak conversion. Ampd unifies the shopper journey, transforming offsite media into a powerful engine for measurable outcomes and smarter commerce.

Digital TransformationMarketing Effectiveness 2025DigitalSponsored

