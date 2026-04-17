Leadership

UK shoppers weigh CEO behaviour in purchasing decisions

The line between corporate reputation and personal conduct is blurring. New findings suggest that leadership behaviour is now a critical driver of consumer trust and a growing source of commercial risk

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Sam Birchall
17 Apr 2026
LeadershipBrandingC-SuiteCEO

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