Leadership

The big debate: should political discussions be banned in the workplace?

Business leaders are grappling with how to prevent polarising topics from causing rifts among colleagues. As political and social issues become more divisive, is an outright ban on political discussions ever the right measure for an employer to take?

Sam Birchall
16 Oct 2025
Leadership21st Century WorkplaceCorporate CultureThe Big Debate

