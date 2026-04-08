Leadership

Signs of a psychopath: recognising and repelling dark leadership

Spotting the early warning signs of toxic leadership behaviour and understanding how these patterns emerge is the first step toward preventing them and sustaining healthy organisational cultures

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Sinem Bulkan
08 Apr 2026
LeadershipC-SuiteCorporate CultureLeadership

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