Signs of a psychopath: recognising and repelling dark leadership

Psychopathic, narcissistic, toxic or exploitative management traits – often referred to as dark leadership – rarely appear suddenly. More often, they develop gradually, shaped by pressure, unchecked blind spots and habits that go unexamined. What may begin as subtle behavioural shifts can, over time, evolve into patterns that divide teams and weaken organisational cohesion. Left unaddressed, these dysfunctional tendencies can erode culture, undermine performance and steadily diminish trust.

For senior leaders, the challenge associated with dark leadership is twofold: recognising how such behaviours can manifest in themselves and others, and preventing the conditions that allow them to flourish. If the warning signs are not seen or heeded, negative personality traits could cause long-lasting damage to employees and their organisations.

Recognising early warning signs

Dark leadership often starts with subtle shifts in behaviour. Micromanagement and over-control that stifle autonomy. Lack of transparency that breeds confusion and mistrust. Emotional detachment that weakens relationships and morale. Blame-shifting that erodes credibility and psychological safety.

These behaviours may seem minor in isolation, but together they can signal leadership derailment. Senior leaders who recognise these patterns early – either in themselves or others – can then act quickly before they negatively impact organisational culture.

Am I a toxic leader?

Most leaders have both constructive and destructive traits. The key to keeping the destructive ones at bay is managing them in a way that maximises positive influence while minimising harm.

Positive leadership traits, such as empathy, autonomy, fairness, recognition of contribution, adaptability and integrity, foster strong team dynamics and inspire trust. In contrast, unchecked negative traits, such as aggressive behaviours, arrogance, blame-oriented behaviour, dishonesty, defensiveness, focusing on human mistakes, micromanagement, grandiosity and gaslighting, can erode workplace cohesion and lead to dysfunctional power dynamics.

Most leaders have both constructive and destructive traits

For instance, many observers describe US president Donald Trump as confident, ambitious, competitive and strongly committed to achieving results, traits that can energise organisations and rally followers around clear goals. Yet these same characteristics carry risks when paired with low receptiveness to criticism, a strong need to dominate the narrative, impulsivity and grandiosity.

This dynamic is visible in Trump’s leadership style and illustrates a broader point: the duality of constructive and destructive traits is common among leaders and underscores the importance of self-awareness in moderating one’s impact on others. One academic study suggests that dark personality traits such as psychopathy or narcissism, and dysfunctional traits can act as predispositions for dark leadership behaviour.

A higher possibility that the person is a narcissist, the greater likelihood that they may engage in dark leadership patterns. The traits increase the risk. It is perhaps unsurprising then, when leaders display destructive behaviour, observers often default to labelling them as narcissists or psychopaths, as reflected in media commentary for figures such as Trump.

The role of self-awareness

Effective leadership should begin with self-awareness. Leaders often focus on the behaviours of others, yet looking at their own mindset and conduct can be the best indicator of the culture they are creating.

Research consistently shows that leaders who understand their emotional triggers, strengths, and blind spots are far less likely to drift into destructive patterns. For example, a study based on interviews with senior managers found that leaders perceived as low in self-awareness were often described as defensive, volatile, self-preserving and resistant to feedback or accountability.

Under pressure, even the most experienced and self-aware leaders can display unconscious tendencies that only appear when stress overwhelms the ability to self-regulate. These may include excessive control, defensiveness, emotional volatility, or a need for dominance. Whilst these reactions are often unintentional, if left unchecked, such behaviours can create fear, reduce innovation, and undermine psychological safety.

Recognising how behaviour shapes the organisation is paramount for senior leaders as well as acknowledging that their intentions do not always match the impact they have on others.

Safeguarding against dark leadership

Emotional intelligence is one of the most reliable safeguards against dark leadership. Leaders with strong emotional intelligence can regulate their emotions, read the room accurately, and respond with intention rather than impulse. Emotional intelligence, at its core, reflects a high level of self-awareness. However, those with lower emotional intelligence tend to react defensively, misinterpret other peoples’ motives, or allow stress to dictate their behaviour. It is these conditions that can quickly escalate into toxic leadership.

But developing the skills to take the right approach requires deliberate practice. Four strategies that are particularly effective are regular self-reflection, leadership journaling, seeking 360-degree feedback and mindfulness practices.

Authenticity and ethical influence

Authenticity is also a powerful antidote to dark leadership. When leaders balance authority with openness, humility, and genuine care, they create cultures where people feel safe to contribute, challenge and innovate.

Key attributes include:

Active listening: Demonstrating that employee perspectives matter strengthens trust and engagement.

Leading with humility: Treating mistakes as learning opportunities rather than personal failures normalises growth and reduces fear.

Encouraging autonomy: Empowering individuals and teams to make decisions reduces micromanagement and builds ownership.

Creating psychological safety: Making it acceptable to ask questions, challenge ideas without fear and taking nothing personally ensures people won’t feel judged for making mistakes. As a result, any risks surface earlier and people take smarter initiative.

Leading with humanity: Leaders must continually reflect on the real impact – both positive and negative – that their behaviour has on other people.

Leadership behaviours do not stop at organisational outcomes. They shape people’s confidence, wellbeing, and sense of dignity at work. The true legacy of leadership is not only performance, but achieving the best organisational outcomes while ensuring people leave feeling developed, respected, and psychologically safe to do their best work.

Those with lower emotional intelligence tend to react defensively

Intrinsically linked to authenticity is ethical leadership. Together they underpin a healthy organisational culture where leaders act with integrity, fairness, and accountability, even when doing so is difficult or unpopular.

Leaders who anchor their decisions in clear values are less likely to compromise under pressure. Consulting with others reduces bias and strengthens the quality of decision-making. Being transparent and explaining the rationale behind decisions builds trust and credibility.

The emergence of dark leadership is not inevitable. With self-awareness, emotional intelligence, structured feedback, and ethical discipline, leaders can prevent toxic behaviours from taking root and instead create cultures where people thrive. It’s up to senior leaders to set the tone. By modelling humanity, humility, transparency, and accountability, they can build organisations capable of navigating complexity without sacrificing integrity.

Dr Sinem Bulkan, Associate Professor in Leadership and Organisational Behaviour, Henley Business School