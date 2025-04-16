Leadership

Learning to lead: how to stay on top of tech trends

To lead effectively in a tech-driven world, business leaders must stay curious, informed and hands-on – even if it means learning new tricks, says Sairah Ashman, global CEO of Wolff Olins, a brand consultancy 

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sairah Ashman
16 Apr 2025
LeadershipC-SuiteCorporate CultureLearning to LeadTechnology

Read this next