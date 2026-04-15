Opinion

Every big business needs a chief science officer

The businesses that win the next decade will be those that put hard science at the centre of their strategy and give it real authority through a chief science officer

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Ewan Kirk
Founder of Cantab Capital Partners, former chair of the Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences and non-executive director of BAE Systems.
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