CFO on the spot: 10 questions with SAP’s Renaud Heyd

I always wanted to be one – that’s why I joined SAP. I started as a financial controller and worked in that role for about 10 years in different countries. At one point, I told my manager I wanted to be a CFO within five years. He gave me a choice: follow a five-year training program or take a CFO role right away and learn on the job. I chose the second option and became CFO of SAP Belgium & Luxembourg, moving to Brussels with my family.

SAP’s culture gave me room to take risks and learn. I made mistakes, but I knew I had permission to grow through them. I also had support from an experienced CFO in the Netherlands who coached me by asking questions instead of giving answers, which taught me to find solutions myself. That’s something I now try to do with the people I lead.