Infographics

Could cost pressures wipe out 1 million UK SMEs?
Plenty of UK firms are struggling to cope with the high cost of doing business. But SMEs, many of which operate on particularly tight margins, are at a breaking point
Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
08 Oct 2025
Economy & Consumer TrendsEconomyInfographicsRisk

Read this next