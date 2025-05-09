Global Business

What does the ‘breakthrough’ UK-US trade deal mean for businesses?

Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the ‘historic’ agreement, as the UK became the first country to strike a trade deal with the US since Donald Trump’s tariff hikes

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Forsdick
09 May 2025
Economy & Consumer TrendsFinance & InvestmentGlobal BusinessFinancePoliticsSupply chain

Read this next