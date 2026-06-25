Growth Strategies

The UK’s missing link: why employers can’t afford to overlook young talent

As employers battle persistent skills shortages, many are overlooking a generation eager to learn and work. Closing the gap between talent and opportunity could prove critical to future productivity, innovation and growth

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