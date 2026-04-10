Global Business

EU AI Act Compliance: a technical audit guide for the 2026 deadline

As the August 2026 deadline approaches, IT leaders must transition from policy to practice. Discover how to secure your stack through AI inventory mapping, legacy system audits, and robust governance controls

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
David Curry
10 Apr 2026
Digital TransformationGlobal BusinessTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceC-SuiteDigital

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours