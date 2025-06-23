Unlocking the value in your defined benefit pension scheme

A

Historically, companies have used surplus to secure the benefits with an insurer. That will continue to some extent, especially as insurance has never been more affordable. But there are other uses of surplus, and we’re already seeing a few schemes taking steps in that direction. Some schemes are using defined benefits surplus to fund defined contribution schemes. In that situation, you have surplus that can be used for the benefit of the existing workforce, but without extra cost to the business.

The other potential use of surplus is releasing it back to the business. At the moment, the bar is quite high in terms of the level of scheme funding needed to extract surplus, and it can also depend on what your historic scheme rules say about whether you can or cannot release surplus back to an employer. So it’s a bit of a rules lottery.

We are expecting the Pensions Bill to level the playing field for accessing surplus and to lower the level of funding you need to release surplus from a scheme. I think we’ll see more companies and schemes looking at that mechanism of gradual release of surplus from the pension scheme back to the employer so they can use it in the business. Most likely that will include sharing some of that surplus with members by enhancing their benefits, for example.