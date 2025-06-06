Finance & Investment

Three-minute explainer on… the invisible bank

Employees are acting as lenders to their employer, covering work-related expenses out of pocket due to delayed reimbursements. This is creating significant frustration and is a serious compliance risk

Sam Birchall
06 Jun 2025
