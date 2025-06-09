This advice first appeared in Raconteur’s Beyond the Balance Sheet newsletter, an agony aunt for CFOs. Sign up here to receive it weekly.

A lot has been happening in the world of finance chiefs of late. President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff plan is still wreaking havoc on forecasting models, AI is reshaping the world of work and cyber attack methods are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Every week, finance executives write to Beyond the Balance Sheet – Raconteur’s CFO agony aunt – asking for practical advice on a problem they’re grappling with. This month, a recurring theme has emerged: finance leaders are investigating what it takes to thrive as a CFO in the current landscape. Here, we’ve compiled some words of wisdom offered by experts and peers in response.

Dear Beyond the Balance Sheet

What’s the secret to courting investors?

I’ve been thinking about what sets a great finance leader apart. What traits are essential today to succeed as a CFO?

Rachita Sundar CFO at Qualtrics

Good leadership needs humility. Finance is a team sport – no CFO has all the necessary skills and experiences. A successful leader recognises their weaknesses and surrounds themselves with people that are really strong in the areas they are not. They never operate in a silo.

This openness leads to better decisions. Great CFOs listen and respect the input of non-financial leaders, which improves cross-functional alignment and trust.

This mindset also allows leaders to become continuous learners, staying updated on changing regulations, technologies and business models.

Patrick Villanova CFO at Blackline

Technical fundamentals such as forecasting, reporting and capital allocation are essential for any finance leader. However, what truly sets a strong CFO apart is the ability to communicate effectively through storytelling. A great finance leader must be able to translate financial data into narratives that resonate with a variety of audiences.

For investors and analysts, this means articulating the company’s strategy and explaining how it connects to meaningful financial outcomes. For the board, it involves distilling complex data into clear, detailed insights that support decision-making. Internally, finance leaders must help cross-functional teams, in areas such as product and marketing, to understand how their efforts impact overall performance, even if those teams aren’t finance experts.

In every case, success depends on more than just sharing dashboards and reports. It requires making the numbers understandable, relevant and actionable. That ability to tell the story behind the numbers is what defines exceptional financial leadership.

Dear Beyond the Balance Sheet

How can I drive influence?

I’m stuck in a reactive, reporting-driven role, seen more as a scorekeeper than as a strategic partner. How can I turn “boring” financial reporting into strategic influence that CEOs and boards can’t ignore?

Mike Greene Former chairman of the Association of Convenience Stores and current CEO of Global Research Business

A strong CFO needs to be direct and unambiguous when communicating financial realities. But the most successful ones go beyond merely presenting barriers; they actively engage in problem-solving discussions that bridge the gap between ambition and fiscal responsibility.

Instead of simply highlighting a budget overrun, for example, propose cost-efficient alternatives or smarter investments. I’m often frustrated by CFOs who simply present roadblocks, but I deeply appreciate those who can stand their ground while offering constructive alternatives.

The true art lies in being both the voice of reason and the architect of possibilities. A great CFO doesn’t just tell you what you can’t do, they help you figure out what you can do and how to do it responsibly.

Melissa Howatson CFO at Vena Solutions

Creating a narrative of what is happening in the organisation is more than just regurgitating numbers. What good is a 45-minute presentation, expertly delivered, but which no-one can follow? If you try to take someone through the line-by-line detail of a huge spreadsheet, you will probably lose them.

First, you need to understand who the audience is and what matters to them. Find out what they’re trying to achieve, then translate what you are seeing in a way that resonates with them. This skill is as much about listening as it is talking.

Dear Beyond the Balance Sheet

How can I build a personal brand?

I’ve been a CFO for many years. I do not have a strong online presence and I’m not naturally self-promotional but I want to raise my profile. How can I start building a personal brand?

Charlie Grubb Senior managing director at Robert Half

Establishing a personal brand often calls for a degree of courage – a willingness to engage with emerging topics and shape the conversation. Posting insights on LinkedIn on a regular basis, responding to comments and queries and taking part in conversations with others on other professional networking sites will all be beneficial. But it’s not just what you’re saying but where you’re saying it that matters. The aim of raising your personal brand is to be noticed by the right people and to encourage engagement from them so it’s pointless sharing insights unless the audience is right and likely to engage.

There are multiple media outlets, podcasts and online communities where thought leadership and expert opinions are constantly in demand. It’s worth a conversation with your marketing or PR team who are often looking for senior leaders to represent the organisation. They can also help to identify where your message may need to be refined or where your approach could be improved.

Paul Stollery Co-founder of Hard Numbers

I’ve worked with a fair few execs in my time and the mistake so many make is being boring. The key to building a powerful personal brand as a CFO lies in identifying what everyone else in your space is getting wrong and confidently calling it out. Don’t just echo the usual industry clichés; they’re overdone and easy to forget.

The best thought-leadership platforms are based on truth. So look inward. Do you think CFOs are overcomplicating financial narratives? Do you think your industry talks too much about sustainability without connecting it directly to financial performance? Do you think that, actually, brand management is something your peers should be focused on, instead of simply leaving it to the marketing team?

Once you’ve picked your battles, hammer your message relentlessly. That’s how you stand out, drive credibility and build a powerful presence in your industry.

Dear Beyond the Balance Sheet

How can I evolve beyond FP&A?

I came into the role of CFO from the FP&A side. I recognise that it demands much more today – strategic leadership, cross-functional influence, operational understanding and a voice at the executive and boardroom level. What can I do to keep evolving and building the necessary skills?

Jeff Epstein Former CFO at Oracle

I’ve found that serving on an outside board of directors or on someone else’s audit committee was fantastic for my own career development. I’d recommend every CFO do this if they have the opportunity. It’s a great way to learn.

Secondly, try to spend time with customers and understand how the service or products fit. Some CFOs are far too internally oriented and miss the opportunity to look at things with an outside lens. It can teach you a lot about your own job.

Lastly, if you have a favourite tool, reach out to that company and say you’d like to learn more about it – maybe even offer to be an advisor. Being curious can open up opportunities to understand how other companies operate, what their challenges are and how people are using technology to solve problems. It’s a great way to glimpse the future.

Rajat Bahri CFO at Icertis

Step outside of the finance function. Working closely with other departments and helping them navigate complexity in decision-making can enable you to start taking on responsibilities similar to a mini-CEO. Learn from other C-suite leaders and volunteer to lead cross-functional projects, such as digital transformation, ESG reporting or M&A integration.

This is what makes the CFO role exciting – it offers the chance to keep learning across different areas of the business. Many CFOs are now also overseeing functions like legal, HR or even transitioning into CEO roles, gaining valuable operational experience along the way. It’s a great opportunity to expand your skills beyond finance