New fraud law puts whistleblowing to the ultimate test

Britain’s new ‘failure to prevent fraud’ law marks a turning point in corporate accountability. The Serious Fraud Office has made clear it wants early convictions – and firms that lag on implementing new controls risk becoming the first test cases

Sam Birchall
01 Sep 2025
Finance & Investment, Finance, Fraud, Risk

