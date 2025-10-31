What neurofinance can teach us about decision-making, gut instinct and market bubbles

A

We know that financial decision-making is shaped far more by subconscious and emotional processes than by pure logic or mathematical reasoning, even when individuals believe they are acting rationally.

For instance, when financial choices are framed as potential gains or losses, activity increases in the amygdala, the brain’s centre for emotional processing. This helps explain common investor behaviours such as selling winning positions too soon while holding onto losing ones, actions rooted in emotional rather than analytical reasoning. Conversely, positive feelings can make it easier to access information in the brain, promote creativity, improve problem-solving, enhance negotiation and build efficient and thorough decision-making.

Recognising these neurological influences is essential for leaders, investors and policymakers aiming to foster more balanced, resilient decision-making under pressure.

Physiological factors also influence risk behaviour. Testosterone levels in male traders tend to rise after profitable trades and fall following losses, directly affecting their appetite for risk. Some studies even point to genetic links associated with risk-taking tendencies, suggesting that elements of financial behaviour may be biologically ingrained.

Importantly, neurofinance also challenges traditional gender stereotypes around risk. Contrary to popular belief, women are not inherently more risk-averse; rather, their willingness to take risks depends on context. Studies show women often display higher tolerance for social risks – in relationships or group settings – while in financial contexts, they may also engage in risk-taking but tend to do so more strategically and with greater contextual awareness.